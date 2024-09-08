Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

