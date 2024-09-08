Mount Lucas Management LP Has $4.73 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for about 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.98. 752,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.