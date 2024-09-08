Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 2,560,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

