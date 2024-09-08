Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

EWU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,773. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

