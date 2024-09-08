Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 572,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,892. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

