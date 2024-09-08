Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 4,966 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after buying an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,033,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,505,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,906,184. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

