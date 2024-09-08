Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 7,704 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after buying an additional 607,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,017,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 2,383,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,323. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

