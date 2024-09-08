Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 24.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 7,837.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in MetLife by 614.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 125,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 3.3 %

MET traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $74.08. 4,991,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,042. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.