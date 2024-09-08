MRA Advisory Group Acquires 140 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.