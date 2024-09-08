MRA Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.