MRA Advisory Group Has $5.63 Million Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up about 3.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned 0.42% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

