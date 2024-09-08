MRA Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

