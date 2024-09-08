MRA Advisory Group Sells 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $857.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.19. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

