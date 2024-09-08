MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,075.44

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.44 ($14.14) and traded as low as GBX 990 ($13.02). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.74), with a volume of 526,357 shares traded.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,074.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 968.68. The firm has a market cap of £168.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,536.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,941.18%.

Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL

About MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.60), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($134,090.34). In related news, insider Michael J. Bell purchased 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.47 ($26,283.33). Also, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.60), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($134,090.34). Corporate insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.