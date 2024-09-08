MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,075.44

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.44 ($14.14) and traded as low as GBX 990 ($13.02). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.74), with a volume of 526,357 shares traded.
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 5.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,074.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 968.68. The firm has a market cap of £168.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,536.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,941.18%.
Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL
About MS INTERNATIONAL
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
