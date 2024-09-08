Nano (XNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $112.75 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00556484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00113735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00310561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00081585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

