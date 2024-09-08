Nano (XNO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $114.83 million and $1.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00555680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00111851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00315281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032690 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00081194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.