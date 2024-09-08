Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Sells 27,430 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.4% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.58 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

