National Bankshares Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$74.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price objective on Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.20.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.47. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.3534982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

