National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $131.70. National HealthCare shares last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 74,456 shares trading hands.

National HealthCare Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in National HealthCare by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

