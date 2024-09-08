National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $131.70. National HealthCare shares last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 74,456 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
