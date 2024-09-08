Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.55. 39,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 73,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $319.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 3,483,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

