Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $5,376.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00075484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006779 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.