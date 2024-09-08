NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $69.96 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and $7.41 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,349,294 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.78115408 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,503,756.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.