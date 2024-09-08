New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.67, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,909.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,224. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

