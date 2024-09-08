New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Solventum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

