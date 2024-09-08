New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.9 %

DOX stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

