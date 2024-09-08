New South Capital Management Inc. Has $62.88 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 2.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $62,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 6,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $5,529,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

