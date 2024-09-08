New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

