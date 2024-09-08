Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Shares Down 31.2%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) fell 31.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.99. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Next 15 Group Stock Down 31.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

