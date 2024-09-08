Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Nomura Trading Down 5.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
