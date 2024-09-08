Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Nomura Trading Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

