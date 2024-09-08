Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,248,766,433.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01458619 USD and is up 8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,388,167.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

