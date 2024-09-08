Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.11. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 153,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

