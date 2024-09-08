Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

