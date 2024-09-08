Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVZMY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

