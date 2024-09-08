Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NVZMY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
