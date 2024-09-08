Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. MSCI comprises about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.85. 429,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.92. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

