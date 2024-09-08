Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.0408

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $113.60 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,782,715,192 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,781,860,810.0145426 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04175708 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,218,820.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

