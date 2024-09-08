Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,962,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

