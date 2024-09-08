Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

