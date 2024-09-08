Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

