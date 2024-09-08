PAID Network (PAID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,778.81

PAID Network (PAID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $13,778.81 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04708668 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

