Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $97,200,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 533.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 3,087,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

