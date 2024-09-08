Paralel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Paralel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $74.34. 2,268,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,250. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

