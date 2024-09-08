Paralel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

EXP traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.86. 390,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.76. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

