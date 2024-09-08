Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 349.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $12,902,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,801. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.40. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

