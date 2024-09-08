Paralel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 87,050 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

