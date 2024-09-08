Paralel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 87,050 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX
BOX Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.45.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.