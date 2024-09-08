Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Paralel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,794. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,477. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.