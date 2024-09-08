Paralel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Public Storage makes up 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

NYSE PSA traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $347.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

