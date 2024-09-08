Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$56.77.

PPL stock opened at C$54.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3867748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

