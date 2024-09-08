Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,448 ($45.34) and last traded at GBX 3,492 ($45.92). 176,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 175,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,546 ($46.63).

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,835.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,977.51.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 436.43%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

