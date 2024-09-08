Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $9.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 476,280 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

