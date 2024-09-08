Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 144.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,342,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.